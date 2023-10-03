Oct 3, 2023
ECB’s Simkus Says Inflation Still Faces Many Lines of Resistance
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank must keeping interest rates restrictive for as long as is necessary to return inflation to target, according to Governing Council member Gediminas Simkus.
- The inflation shock is not over and still faces many lines of resistance, Simkus says at a conference organized by the Lithuanian central bank
