(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank must keeping interest rates restrictive for as long as is necessary to return inflation to target, according to Governing Council member Gediminas Simkus.

  • The inflation shock is not over and still faces many lines of resistance, Simkus says at a conference organized by the Lithuanian central bank
