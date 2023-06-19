(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Gediminas Simkus said there’s no need to hurry in deciding whether interest-rate increases should continue into the fall.

Simkus said he has “no doubt about a hike in July,” but that it’s “still too early” to assess the need for a move at the following meeting — something several of his colleagues on the ECB’s Governing Council think may be required.

“Keeping in mind all the uncertainties and risks, it’s still too early to assess the need for a hike in September,” he told reporters on Monday in Vilnius, where he heads Lithuania’s central bank. “But we’re coming closer or we are close to the end of rate increases.”

