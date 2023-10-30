(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank probably won’t need to lift interest rates in its final meeting of the year, according to Governing Council member Gediminas Simkus.

“In my view, if there’s no new staggering data, current restrictive levels are sufficient,” the Lithuanian official said Monday.

“There is and there was no need to raise rates at this point,” Simkus told reporters in Vilnius. “Will we need this in the future? We still have to wait and see. I’m hopeful this won’t be needed.”

Simkus also said:

“Data-based decisions is a fundamental principal for each meeting”

“Uncertainty and inflationary pressures remain high”

“Inflation is still high, too high. Any talk about cuts is premature. We need strategic patience to keep rates at restrictive levels. I’d be highly surprised to see a rate cut in the first half. I don’t think so”

