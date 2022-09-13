1h ago
ECB’s Simkus Sees Hike of ‘at Least’ a Half-Point in October
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank should raise interest rates by at least a half-point at its October meeting, according to Governing Council member Gediminas Simkus.
Despite the ECB describing last week’s historic 75 basis-point rise as “front-loading,” the Lithuanian central bank chief said Tuesday that the end-point of the cycle of hikes isn’t important right now.
“Inflation trends are strong,” he told reporters in Vilnius. “Therefore, at least a 50 basis-point increase is needed” next month.
Simkus didn’t exclude a repeat of this month’s tightening step. “Data doesn’t change that fast, so we need to respond.”
Simkus also said:
- Government support is needed to ease the effect of the energy crisis but measures should be targeted. Aid shouldn’t spur inflation
- While the ECB is aware of the region’s economic slowdown, its focus is on prices
