(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank should raise interest rates by at least a half-point at its October meeting, according to Governing Council member Gediminas Simkus.

Despite the ECB describing last week’s historic 75 basis-point rise as “front-loading,” the Lithuanian central bank chief said Tuesday that the end-point of the cycle of hikes isn’t important right now.

“Inflation trends are strong,” he told reporters in Vilnius. “Therefore, at least a 50 basis-point increase is needed” next month.

Simkus didn’t exclude a repeat of this month’s tightening step. “Data doesn’t change that fast, so we need to respond.”

Simkus also said:

Government support is needed to ease the effect of the energy crisis but measures should be targeted. Aid shouldn’t spur inflation

While the ECB is aware of the region’s economic slowdown, its focus is on prices

