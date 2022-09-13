(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank should raise interest rates by at least a half-point at its October meeting, according to Governing Council member Gediminas Simkus.

Despite the ECB describing last week’s historic 75 basis-point rise as “front-loading,” the Lithuanian central bank chief said Tuesday that the end-point of the cycle of hikes isn’t important right now. 

“Inflation trends are strong,” he told reporters in Vilnius. “Therefore, at least a 50 basis-point increase is needed” next month.

Simkus didn’t exclude a repeat of this month’s tightening step. “Data doesn’t change that fast, so we need to respond.”

Simkus also said:

  • Government support is needed to ease the effect of the energy crisis but measures should be targeted. Aid shouldn’t spur inflation
  • While the ECB is aware of the region’s economic slowdown, its focus is on prices

