36m ago
ECB’s Stournaras: Must Keep Focus on Medium-Term Inflation Goal
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank has decided to normalize monetary policy at a gradual and flexible pace, Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras said.
- “Policy makers must keep their focus on their medium-term inflation objective,” and as long as inflation expectations are in line with that objective, the ECB is able to normalize its policy stance in a gradual way, Stournaras said at the NBER International Seminar on Macroeconomics by the Bank of Greece in Athens
- The situation in the euro area is very different from that in the US, where inflation is, to a significant extent, being driven by demand pressures
- In the euro area, inflation mainly reflects supply-side factors, especially energy shocks and supply bottlenecks, the Greek governor said
- “Monetary policy is not very efficient in the face of supply-side shocks. Inflation is also projected to return to significantly lower levels in the medium-term”: Stournaras
- High uncertainty due to the war in Ukraine, combined with the fact that the euro area is a complete monetary union but an incomplete fiscal, banking and capital markets union, “is very likely to cause fragmentation episodes,” Stournaras said
- NOTE: ECB Tool to Avert Debt Crisis 2.0 Takes Shape as Market on Edge
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.