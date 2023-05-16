(Bloomberg) -- “Whether it will be one more hike, two more hikes, I can’t say, that will depend on the forecasts for inflation, the forecasts for financial conditions in the euro zone,” Greece’s Naftemporiki cites ECB’s Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras as saying in an interview with Naftemporiki TV.

“We are close to the end,” Stournaras says

“We don’t know right now if we will return to the very low inflation we had before the pandemic,” Bank of Greece head says

If the first program declarations of the new Greek government are in line with investment grade requirements then the country will get it, Stournaras says; “if they’re not then we won’t get it. It’s simple.”

NOTE: Greece heads to national elections on May 21

NOTE: ECB Seen Keeping Rates High for Longer Amid Sticky Core Prices

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.