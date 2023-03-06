(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank will probably need to raise borrowing costs again after an increase already penciled in for next week, according to Chief Economist Philip Lane.

“The current information on underlying inflation pressures suggests that it will be appropriate to raise rates further beyond our March meeting,” he said in a speech Dublin on Monday, highlighting that the “impact of the cumulative tightening in the monetary policy stance that has already occurred” must be considered as part of the ECB’s meeting-by-meeting approach.

“The exact calibration beyond March should reflect the information contained in the upcoming macroeconomic projections, together with the incoming data on inflation and the operation of the monetary transmission mechanism.”

Lane, who head Ireland’s central bank before joining the ECB in 2019, spoke ahead of a March 16 decision which is all but certain to result in another half-point interest-rate hike. Officials have already raised the deposit rate by 300 basis points to 2.5% and markets are now betting it will peak at 4%.

The speech focused on underlying inflation. The core gauge of consumer price growth, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, last week surged to a new record of 5.6%

