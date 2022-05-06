May 6, 2022
ECB’s Vasle Says Appropriate to Start Rate Hikes ‘Before Summer’
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- It would be appropriate for the European Central Bank to begin lifting borrowing costs from record lows “already before the summer,” according to Governing Council member Bostjan Vasle.
“We’re at a different stage of inflation dynamics, inflation is broad-based,” the Slovenian official said Friday in Rovinj, Croatia. “The only way forward is to start to increase interest rates.”
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.