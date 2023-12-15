17h ago
ECB’s Vasle Says Current Rates to Help Return Inflation to 2%
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Bostjan Vasle said interest rates at current levels will help return inflation to the 2% target, reiterating Thursday’s policy statement from the Governing Council.
- Click here for full text of Friday’s statement by Vasle, who also heads Slovenia’s central bank
- Read More: Lagarde Says ECB Shouldn’t Lower Guard as Inflation Tumbles
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.