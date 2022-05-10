(Bloomberg) -- Euro-area nations must end massive pandemic-era spending and ensure public finances are sustainable as the European Central Bank removes stimulus to tame record inflation, according to Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau.

Surging prices have forced the ECB to plot a more hawkish course involving an end to asset purchases and negative interest rates. Many governments, meanwhile, are boosting spending to ease a cost-of-living squeeze caused by high energy prices and exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Our Governing Council will act as much as necessary to fulfill our priority mandate of price stability -- have no doubt about it,” said Villeroy, who last week backed raising rates back above zero this year.

“It’s therefore all the more important that fiscal authorities ensure debt sustainability in a context of rising rates, which has begun and will dominate the coming years,” he said Tuesday in a speech to France’s High Council on Public Finances.

Villeroy called on European authorities to finalize new fiscal limits after thresholds on deficits and debt levels were suspended during the pandemic.

“Rules are needed,” he said. “But these rules should be revised and simplified in order to be better respected and more credible.”

The comments highlight a shifting backdrop for the euro-area economy as a period when fiscal and monetary policy worked in complementary ways during the Covid-19 crisis draws to an end.

Weak prices as the economy sank allowed the ECB to keep rates at all-time lows while buying huge quantities of government bonds. That supported spending, which helped buoy inflation toward the 2% target.

“Clearly, this economic context has changed since last autumn,” Villeroy said. “We must normalize monetary policy.”

He also sounded a note of caution for France, where President Emmanuel Macron was re-elected last month with a manifesto to invest heavily in the green transition and further cut taxes. Villeroy said there’s little room for the latter and, while austerity can be avoided, urged lowering the rate at which state expenditure is increased to 0.5% from an average 1% in the last decade.

For Villeroy, the political difficulty facing the government is that many French people now see debt as limitless and cost-free after Macron adopted a “whatever-it-costs” approach to spending during the pandemic.

“Such a seductive double illusion is our greatest danger today,” Villeroy said. “What was an exceptional response to exceptional circumstance must not become a new normal.”

