(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the latest acceleration in inflation warrants a “gradual but resolute” normalization of monetary policy.

Consumer prices surged to a fresh record this month in France, while there were overshoots in Germany and Spain, driven by fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The ECB plans to lift borrowing costs from record lows starting in July after ending bond-buying in June. While the base case is for hikes of a quarter-point, some officials have floated the idea of a more aggressive half-point move to begin.

“The latest inflation figures for May, in France and in the other countries, confirm the rise that we expected, and the necessity of a gradual but resolute monetary normalization,” Villeroy, one of the Governing Council’s more moderate members, said in a speech at France’s banking and insurance supervisor ACPR.

Even so, he stressed that rates “that have been exceptionally accommodative for borrowers since 2015 will remain favorable and very supportive for the entire economy compared to historical norms.”

The Bank of France chief spoke in particular about the financial industry, where he said he’s recently heard concerns about rising borrowing costs -- despite years of complaints from lenders and insurers about low rates.

“Clarity is needed: the increase in rates in an orderly and well-managed way will be favorable for the financial sector,” Villeroy said. “It should support the profitability of French banks by increasing net activity margins.”

