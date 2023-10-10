(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank shouldn’t change reserve requirements for banks as part of its monetary policy, Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said.

The current system mandates that banks deposit 1% of certain liabilities at the ECB. In July, when officials decided to stop paying interest on minimum reserves, some also wanted to raise the amount required from banks, arguing that 2% had been the rule before 2011.

“There’s no monetary justification for increasing reserve requirements,” the Les Echos newspaper cited Villeroy as saying. “The stability of the current regime should remain in place.”

A spokesperson for the central bank confirmed the remarks.

Some officials have signaled that they’d like to revisit the issue, with Austria’s Robert Holzmann even floating an increase to as much as 10%.

Dutch central-bank chief Klaas Knot said Monday that further study of the impact of adjusting requirements is needed before any decisions are taken.

