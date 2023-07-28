1h ago
ECB’s Villeroy Says Outcome of Rate Decisions Open From Now On
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s future rate decisions are “open,” according to Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau.
- “Our growing confidence in the disinflation trajectory toward 2% between now and 2025 is based on the ongoing good transmission of monetary policy”
- “Given the necessary delays for this full transmission, perseverance is the first key virtue”
- The second is pragmatism: our decisions at coming meetings will from now on be open, and be entirely guided by economic data to come, as Christine Lagarde said yesterday”
- Commenting on French data published earlier on Friday, Villeroy said that the “economy is on a path to a gradual exit from inflation, without recession”
- NOTE: Villeroy heads France’s central bank
