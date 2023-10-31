(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank was fully justified in pressing pause on interest rate hikes last week and now must show patience as the impact feeds through to the economy, Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said.

Policymakers should be confident that the ECB will bring inflation down toward 2% by 2025 and allow borrowing costs to remain at their current level long enough to be completely effective, he said Tuesday in a statement.

“The state of the economy fully justifies halting the series of rate increases,” Villeroy said. “Our monetary policy must be guided from now on by confidence and patience.”

The ECB left rates unchanged last week following 10 consecutive hikes, with President Christine Lagarde citing expectations for a further easing of price rises as one reason. She said higher borrowing costs were being transmitted forcefully into financing conditions and damping demand.

Data earlier Tuesday showed euro-area inflation eased to its lowest level in more than two years in October, modreating to 2.9%. Villeroy said a slowdown in an underlying measure that excludes food and energy was a strong sign that monetary policy is working.

“We are emerging from the inflationary crisis,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters earlier after figures showed the pace of consumer-price growth dropped steeply in the euro-area’s second-biggest economy.

This marks a “success for the ECB’s monetary policy,” he said.

