(Bloomberg) -- Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said it’s very probable that the European Central Bank will start cutting interest rates at its June 6 meeting.

Speaking at a conference in Paris, the French policymaker said recent data on inflation are encouraging and confirm the ECB’s pledge to bring the pace of annual price increases back to 2% durably by next year.

“We have enough confidence to start to cut rates probably very soon,” Villeroy said at the Institute of International Finance summit. “The probability of a rate cut by our next meeting on June 6 is, how could I say, significant.”

His comments are in line with other rate-setters at the ECB who are aligned with starting to loosen policy at the next meeting.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.