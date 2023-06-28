(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said it’s possible to bring down inflation without crashing the euro-zone economy, but some pain is to be expected along the way.

“We are probably more confident on some kind of soft landing, which is not immaculate, which is not without pain,” the Bank of France chief said Wednesday evening in Paris. “We will have a significant slowdown but in our view not a recession, so disinflation without recession.”

The comments come as ECB officials spar over how long their historic bout of interest-rate increases should last with consumer prices still rising at three times the 2% target.

Some deem that inflation still too stubborn and favor considering a move beyond the July hike that many analysts have penciled in as the final one of this cycle. Others, though, worry for the economy after a mild winter recession and signs the recovery may have stalled last month.

Villeroy said the effects of monetary policy may be filtering through to the economy more slowly this cycle — suggesting much of the tightening to date is still to be felt.

For that reason, he said the length of time interest rates are held at their peak is more important than how high they actually reach.

“I think that due to monetary-transmission lag, length is more important than level,” he said.

