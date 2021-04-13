(Bloomberg) -- Worrying about a resurgence of inflation in the euro area is premature and European Central Bank officials will avoid an abrupt tightening of policy when they eventually end net asset purchases under their crisis program, according to Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau.

The Frenchman said that in the euro-area, factors driving prices higher are temporary and substantial economic slack will continue to weigh in the medium term. It’s therefore not yet time for the ECB to exit its crisis program known as PEPP.

A possible end to net PEPP purchases by March 2022 “would not imply an abrupt tightening of our monetary policy,” Villeroy said at an event hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics. “Reinvestments under PEPP would remain significant, net purchases would continue under the APP, possibly somewhat adapted.”

The ECB is in the process of conducting a strategy review, which could include an adjustment to its current inflation goal of below, but close to, 2%. Results are expected in the latter half of this year.

“Our inflation objective must be understood as simple, symmetric and medium-term oriented,” Villeroy said. “‘Simple’ means that we could reexamine over-sophisticated qualifiers still associated with the 2% figure.”

The French central banker also said the ECB could be clearer that it could let inflation overshoot it’s 2% target after a long period of missing that target.

“My preferred option would be the use of a strengthened and non-linear forward guidance, mentioning explicitly our tolerance for inflation overshooting, with reference to past inflation shortfalls,” he said.

