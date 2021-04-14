(Bloomberg) --

The European Central Bank can exit from its exceptional crisis measures while maintaining accommodative monetary policy, French Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

“Our monetary policy should remain accommodative for the years to come, but our combination of instruments could evolve,” Villeroy said.

To ensure a smooth transition out of crisis stimulus, he said the ECB can use the flexibility of its PEPP asset purchase program, combined with the possible end date of March 2022, and enhanced forward guidance to make it clear the institution will let inflation overshoot its 2% target, he said.

The possible exit of PEPP in March 2022 could also be accompanied by a “somewhat adapted” use of the ECB’s longer-running asset purchase program.

“We would have a full range of what I call a quartet of instruments: asset purchases and adjustments of them, but also negative rates, liquidity provision, and fourth, and not least, forward guidance,” Villeroy said.

