European Central Bank policy maker Francois Villeroy de Galhau is set to caution against predicting when interest rates will be raised after investors and analysts accelerated predictions for hikes in the coming months.

The key outcome from this week’s Governing Council meeting is a commitment to keep options open as pandemic stimulus is gradually removed, the French central bank chief will say Friday, according to prepared remarks for a speech at the Warwick Economics Summit.

A slew of economists have already brought forward predictions for rate hikes following President Christine Lagarde’s hawkish pivot on Thursday. Markets are pricing in about 50 basis points of tightening for December, which would see a seven-year period of negative rates end in 2022.

“In the face of increasing uncertainty on inflation, our key word as Christine Lagarde said, was ‘more than ever’ optionality,” Villeroy will say. “We take it seriously: we retain our full optionality on the decisions we will make from March and in the following quarters, informed then by the latest data, forecasts and geopolitical developments.”

Addressing reporters Thursday, Lagarde pointedly refused to rule out a rate hike this year after months of doing just that in defiance of investor bets. Policy makers privately see a shift in formal guidance materializing as soon as next month, when they’ll also reassess their bond-buying.

‘Shouldn’t Rush’

The ECB has said it will end net asset purchases “shortly before” raising rates. It reiterated Thursday that from October, it plans to maintain bond-buying of 20 billion euros ($23 billion) a month for as long as necessary.

Governing Council member Madis Muller said Friday that the ECB may review how quickly it ends bond-buying and is ready to adjust its current plans if necessary.

Villeroy will say Friday that while the ECB is clearly sticking to its sequencing, it has “full optionality” about the pace and the “timing of moving from one stage to the other.”

“While the direction of the journey is clear, one shouldn’t rush to conclusions about its calendar,” the Bank of France governor will say. “It will remain gradual, state dependent, and open in each of its steps.”

