(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The European Union should boost its Covid-19 recovery fund to strengthen the bloc’s energy autonomy and support the green transition after the economic shock from the war in Ukraine, according to Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau.

The call for additional fiscal support from a senior European Central Bank policy maker adds to pressure on governments as they debate joint financing to cover extra expenditure by member-states following Russia’s invasion.

The ECB, meanwhile, is being pulled in the opposite direction after surging energy costs prompted it to accelerate its withdrawal of stimulus that was originally designed to revive flagging inflation.

“The Next Generation EU program, which already dedicates 30% of its budget to the fight against climate change, should be boosted,” Villeroy said Tuesday in London at a sustainability conference organized by The Economist. “On the ECB side, we should follow our path of gradual normalization of monetary policy to keep inflation expectations anchored -- it is indeed time to take our foot off the accelerator.”

Monetary and fiscal authorities are struggling to reconcile longer-term goals like financing the climate transition with gauging their response to Europe’s changing economic reality in the wake of the war.

Villeroy said climate efforts may be at risk if cutting dependency on Russian gas means more short-term consumption of coal and oil. Slower economic expansion and more prolonged inflation pressure would reduce fiscal and monetary space to fund green technologies, he said.

‘Shouldn’t Overreact’

Villeroy also urged authorities to improve private-sector financing by completing the EU’s long-delayed Capital Markets Union.

For central banks, Villeroy said the green transition will likely raise inflationary pressures on the whole. But he also called for more research into how the climate transition will affect the economy, saying that while some shocks could fuel prices, others -- such as high uncertainty or financial turmoil -- could restrain them.

“Such effects are likely to combine, amplifying or mitigating the overall impact,” Villeroy said. “What is most likely though is that some inflationary pressures may result from the transition, especially in energy prices.”

Even so, he said climate policies aren’t to blame for the current surge in inflation and the ECB should look through the current situation as it sets policy.

“We should not overreact to short-term volatility in energy prices, and instead focus more on underlying inflation and on the medium term,” Villeroy said.

(Updates with more Villeroy comments starting in seventh paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.