Jul 28, 2022
ECB’s Visco Says Next Hike to Be Based on Trend in Real Economy
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- “What we see in the real economy, certainly it is not terribly encouraging,” European Central Bank Governing Council member Ignazio Visco told Politico in an interview.
- He declined to say explicitly whether September would see a hike of 25 or 50 basis points
- Central bank’s decision will be based on “developments in prices and in the real economy, because the real economy affects prices”
- “I’m not prepared to say that we are going to have another 50 [basis points] in order to go as quick as possible towards the target, which we still don’t know really where it is”
- NOTE: Full interview
- NOTE: Visco Says ECB to Proceed in ‘Gradual Way’ on Rate Increases
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.