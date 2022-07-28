(Bloomberg) -- “What we see in the real economy, certainly it is not terribly encouraging,” European Central Bank Governing Council member Ignazio Visco told Politico in an interview.

  • He declined to say explicitly whether September would see a hike of 25 or 50 basis points
    • Central bank’s decision will be based on “developments in prices and in the real economy, because the real economy affects prices”
  • “I’m not prepared to say that we are going to have another 50 [basis points] in order to go as quick as possible towards the target, which we still don’t know really where it is”
  • NOTE: Full interview
  • NOTE: Visco Says ECB to Proceed in ‘Gradual Way’ on Rate Increases

