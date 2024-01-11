(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Boris Vujcic said he prefers quarter-point reductions in borrowing costs once monetary easing begins.

“Ideally, my view of interest-rate action is that we move 25 basis points,” the Croatian official said Thursday. In an ideal world, policymakers would “move gradually and continuously in one direction once you make sure that the inflation rate is on the path where you want to see it.”

Vujcic didn’t rule out bigger steps of 50 basis points — “if data warrants such an action.” But he told an MNI video conference that such action would only be appropriate if the economy performs much worse than the ‘soft landing’ currently envisaged.

The ECB has kept borrowing costs on hold at its last two meetings, with most policymakers trying to damp market bets on aggressive rate cuts. Those wagers were trimmed a little on Wednesday after ECB Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel said talk of easing was premature.

Vujcic’s remarks, however, prompted money markets to skew bets toward more easing, once again pricing six quarter-point cuts by year-end with the first such move coming by April.

German two-year yields — among the most sensitive to changes in monetary policy — are 4 basis points lower at 2.61% and poised for their biggest drop in more than a week.

Vujcic reiterated his view that market wagers are too optimistic, and that the pace and timing of rate reductions will depend on data. Officials have signaled a first cut before mid-year is unlikely.

Rather than rush into lowering rates, policymakers — including Vujcic — have said they prefer to wait for wage data that could confirm their belief that inflation will return to the 2% target next year.

“We definitely want to see the first-quarter wage negotiations,” he said. “As the impact of energy and food prices on inflation has almost vanished, it’s now all about the domestic inflation, services, and that depends to a large extent on wage developments.”

After a steep slowdown, consumer-price gains in the 20-nation economy quickened in December — reaching 2.9% from a year ago, compared with 2.4% the previous month. While the pick-up is deemed temporary, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said this week that he ECB expects the disinflationary trend to be less pronounced in 2024.

--With assistance from Alice Gledhill and James Hirai.

(Updates with more comments from Vujcic starting in seventh paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.