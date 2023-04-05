(Bloomberg) -- The largest part of the European Central Bank’s cycle of interest-rate increases is over, though more hikes may be needed to tackle core inflation, according to Governing Council member Boris Vujcic.

While consumer-price gains are easing — largely thanks to base effects — underlying pressures that exclude volatile items like energy and food remain high, Vujcic said Wednesday in Croatia, whose central bank he heads.

“The biggest part of the cycle of rate rises is behind us,” he said. But if core inflation remains above 4%, “further hikes” can be expected.

Vujcic’s Governing Council colleague, Slovenia’s Bostjan Vasle, told the same event that the growth in prices of things like services is increasingly moving away from the 2% target.

“Core inflation is clearly on an upward trend,” he said, warning that past shocks probably haven’t fully fed through to the gauge yet and that more monetary tightening is likely required.

Several ECB officials have recently flagged that the end of the euro zone’s most aggressive period of rate hikes is in sight. But, despite lingering fears over the health of the banking sector, they still see further action as necessary to bring inflation back under control.

Policymakers lifted the deposit rate to 3% from 2.5% when they last met in March — even as Credit Suisse’s struggles worsened. Given the uncertainty, however, they’ve since been less vocal in predicting the outcome of future meetings.

Perhaps the most explicit opinion came this week from Austria’s Robert Holzmann, who said another half-point step remains “on the cards” when the ECB next sets rates in May.

Bank of France chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau said last week that “we may possibly still have a little way to go.”

(Updates with Slovenian central-bank chief starting in fourth paragraph.)

