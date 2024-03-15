(Bloomberg) -- A major stumble in the euro-zone economy could increase the speed at which the European Central Bank lowers borrowing costs, though not when the process begins, according to Governing Council member Boris Vujcic.

“If there’s a significantly faster slowdown of the economy, that would then of course have consequences for interest-rate policy,” the Croatian central bank chief told Bloomberg in the coastal city of Split. “Given where we are right now, probably not affecting the timing of the first cut, but it could have an effect on the pace.”

The comments come with the 20-member euro area mired in a bout of stagnation and the ECB’s deposit rate still at a record-high 4% to make sure the spike in inflation has been tamed. While a recovery is expected later this year in Europe, output growth in the region’s top economy — Germany — is seen as lackluster at best in 2024.

“The problems that we see in Germany are more of a structural nature, rather than cyclical,” Vujcic said Friday. “They’re connected on one hand with energy costs, a problem that existed already before the energy price shock following Russian invasion, and, on the other hand to the car-industry transition to EVs. That shouldn’t be confused with the rate cycle.”

ECB officials are closing in on a first reduction in borrowing costs in June — once they’re convinced consumer-price gains are returning durably to 2%. That’s shifting the debate to the policy path beyond, with some of Vujcic’s colleagues already speculating on where borrowing costs are headed in the rest of 2024.

The most specific remarks came this week from Greece’s Yannis Stournaras, who said in a separate interview that he’d like to see two reductions before the ECB’s August break, followed by another two by year-end.

Others have been more vague. While also leaning toward June, Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot said Thursday that subsequent action will hinge on data.

Vujcic wouldn’t be drawn on too many details.

“It would be best to have a gradual adjustment of monetary policy, which means a series of 25 basis-point cuts,” he said. “At which pace, we’ll have to see later on.”

