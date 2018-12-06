(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The European Union’s overhaul of bank capital rules shows it’s forgetting some of the lessons of the financial crisis, according to Daniele Nouy, head of the European Central Bank’s supervisory arm

ABN Amro said their preference for who should succeed European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is one of the people most closely involved in his current policy making

The Bank of Canada toned down some of its enthusiasm about the economic outlook amid a crisis in the nation’s oil sector and kept interest rates unchanged

On trade, China’s former central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan is optimistic about the tariff truce, saying it highlights a mutual desire to reduce tensions

Bloomberg Economics’ Yelena Shulyatyeva reckons the drag from a stronger dollar will drive 2019’s U.S. export outlook, not tariffs

Still, trade friction is the biggest risk now and the Bank of Japan is closely monitoring its effects, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told lawmakers

On the policy front, Japan appears determined to embrace a leading role in making international trade rules, Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said at Bloomberg’s The Year Ahead conference in Tokyo

