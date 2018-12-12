(Bloomberg) -- Happy Wednesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

More Fed bashing. President Donald Trump urged the Federal Reserve not to proceed with an expected interest-rate increase when it meets next week, continuing his public campaign against further rate hikes

In a big week for the European Central Bank, a court ruled the ECB didn’t overstep its mandate by setting up a quantitative-easing program to stave off deflation

India named a former bureaucrat who oversaw Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s controversial cash ban program as its new central bank chief. His predecessor, Urjit Patel, left with scarcely a whimper

The new RBI chief is an active user of Twitter, a sharp contrast to Patel who was publicity shy and rarely gave interviews

In the race to lure companies looking for alternative sites amid the U.S.-China trade war, Vietnam wields a slew of advantages over its rivals

Down under, Australia’s tumbling property prices could shave up to 1.2 percentage points from economic growth in 2019, according to AMP Capital Investors Ltd.

