(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch agrees with market expectations about the timing of the bank’s tightening of monetary policy, De Tijd reported, citing an interview.

Wunsch said he agrees with the expectation that the ECB will halt bond purchases in the third quarter and raise interest rates at the end of this year or early in 2023, according to De Tijd. The Belgian central bank governor said he disagreed with the idea that tightening by the ECB would cripple the economic recovery, as monetary policy remains “extremely accommodating.”

Big swings in energy prices will make inflation more volatile in the future, which should prompt central banks to accept that price increases at times may deviate from their targets for longer, or they risk becoming too activist in setting monetary policy, De Tijd cited Wunsch as saying.

While there’s uncertainty about the end point of the tightening cycle, Wunsch said very low interest rates have little impact on the economy because cheap money doesn’t make a lot of difference to private-sector investment decisions. Financial markets may be wrong to expect that real interest rates will remain negative for a long period, the newspaper cited him as saying.

