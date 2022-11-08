(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank may need to raise interest rates more than investors expect if the euro zone faces only a mild downturn, according to Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch.

“Our monetary-policy response will ultimately depend on the severity of the coming economy slowdown,” the Belgian central-bank chief told an audience in Geneva. “If the slowdown is shallow and accompanied by a further rise in inflation -- and inflation expectations -- real interest rates will have to move above market consensus” of 3%.

An alternative scenario would be one where “the slowdown is more severe and leads to lower inflation, leaving expectations broadly moored,” said Wunsch, who is one of the ECB’s more hawkish policy makers. His base case is for a recession that won’t be “very deep” because of fiscal support.

While economic growth held up in the third quarter, ECB officials increasingly acknowledge that a slump may be taking hold, even as they diverge on how that should impact policy.

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said last month that they should move gradually and take account of risks facing the economy. By contrast, his German colleague Joachim Nagel said on Tuesday that the ECB shouldn’t “let up too early” and must keep raising rates even if that hurts growth.

Wunsch said that the severity of an economic contraction may ultimately depend on the tussle between employers and their staff over wages.

“Workers and firms still have to agree on who foots the bill for higher energy prices,” he said. “Both have market power, and it may take a few iterations, or worse a deeper recession, before they can agree on how to share the burden.”

He said that employees have taken “most of the hit so far.”

“Like others, I am not sure bygones are bygones, and therefore expect the pass-through of inflation to wages to increase in the coming months,” he said.

The governor said that while he and his colleagues can try to look at prior energy crises in the 1970s and 1980s for guidance, “neither the models nor the references to the oil shocks are valid” right now.

“Policymaking is becoming a matter of faith,” he said. “Informed faith -- but faith nonetheless.”

Wunsch, whose speech was entitled “Germs, War and Central Banks,” made his remarks to an audience at the Geneva Graduate Institute.

