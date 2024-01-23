(Bloomberg) -- Demand for credit in the euro zone may be bottoming out after falling for more than a year in the face of rising interest rates and a struggling economy, according to the European Central Bank.

The ECB’s quarterly Bank Lending Survey, published Tuesday, showed that the drop in appetite for business and consumer loans was smaller in the fourth quarter than in the previous three months.

“For the first time since early 2022, banks expect a small net increase in demand for loans to firms and for housing loans in the first quarter of 2024,” the ECB said.

Banks continued to tighten credit standards, however, albeit at a more moderate pace that’s likely to abate further in the early months of 2024, according to the poll.

Officials in Frankfurt are assessing how much of the effect of their unprecedented ramp-up in interest rates is still to be felt. Bank lending is a key channel through which they want to dampen economic activity and return inflation to 2% — though without turning what’s shaping up to be a soft landing for Europe into something more severe.

“Across loan categories, the decline in demand was driven by the general level of interest rates,” the ECB said. “Moreover, lower fixed investment dampened firms’ demand for loans, while subdued consumer confidence and housing market prospects reduced demand from households for loans.”

The quarterly survey, which began in 2003, comes just two days before the ECB next sets monetary policy. It’s widely expected to keep borrowing costs on hold at 4% for a third straight meeting and is likely to push back further against investor bets for rates to be cut as soon as April.

The poll showed that market expectations for looser policy may already be feeding through to the economy, with terms and conditions for mortgages easing at the end of last year.

“The net easing in the housing loan category was not accompanied by a corresponding decrease in lending margins and followed seven quarters of tightening,” the ECB said.

The poll indicates further constraints on output in the euro area, according to ING, though Senior Economist Bert Colijn said it also signals that monetary easing will materialize in 2024.

“The survey provides confirmation that monetary transmission remains forceful and that economic activity will remain curbed by tight policy,” he said in a report to clients. “That further paves the way for first rate cuts over the course of the year.”

