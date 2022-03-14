ECB Says Banks Still Need to Make Progress on Climate Disclosure

(Bloomberg) -- European banks still aren’t disclosing enough information on the climate and environmental risks they face and how they’re dealing with them even as a regulatory deadline approaches, according to their top supervisor.

Only around half of banks publish key performance or risk data on such contingencies, the ECB said on Monday. Just 15% disclose information on the emissions they finance, the ECB said.

The ECB said it has sent feedback letters to individual banks detailing their shortcomings “and expects them to take decisive action.” The watchdog reiterated that it is “gradually” integrating climate risk into how it supervises lenders and that they will “ultimately” affect the capital requirements it set for individual banks.

Banks will be obliged to disclose climate-related information starting in early 2023.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.