(Bloomberg) -- Consumer expectations for euro-zone inflation fell to the lowest in more than 1 1/2 years in November — supporting markets’ view that interest-rate cuts by the European Central Bank could soon be in the offing.

Expectations for the next year “declined noticeably” to 3.2% from 4%, according to the ECB’s monthly survey, published Tuesday. For three years ahead, they eased to 2.2% to 2.5%.

Despite an uptick in December, inflation is in retreat across Europe, with its rapid slowdown prompting investors to speculate on rate cuts as soon as the spring. Consumer prices rose by 2.9% from a year ago last month, still in sight of the 2% goal.

Money markets held interest-rate cut wagers broadly steady after the ECB data, pricing the first quarter-point reduction by April followed by almost five more by year-end.

In recent days, ECB policymakers have sought to push back against any talk of imminent reductions in borrowing costs.

President Christine Lagarde said last week that rates will only be lowered when officials are sure inflation is headed back to the target. Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said that “it is too early to discuss rate cuts” — a sentiment that Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel echoed on Monday.

“Maybe we can wait for the summer break or whatever but I don’t want to speculate,” Nagel told Bloomberg TV, highlighting that officials will remain data-dependent. “I think it’s too early to talk about cuts.”

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos expects disinflation to continue this year, albeit at a slower pace. The struggling euro-area economy will help curb demand, with analysts estimating that the bloc suffered a recession in the latter half of 2023.

The ECB’s poll revealed consumers becoming slightly less pessimistic on growth, anticipating a 1.2% contraction in output over the next 12 months.

The survey also showed:

Expectations for the unemployment rate in a year fell to 11.1%

Nominal incomes are seen growing by 1.2%

Consumers expect the price of their home to increase by 2.1%

Expectations for mortgage interest rates slipped to 5.3%

