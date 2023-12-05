(Bloomberg) -- Consumer expectations for euro-zone inflation stayed at 4% in October, adding to the European Central Bank’s case for caution in the face of mounting bets for interest-rate cuts.

Expectations for the next year matched the five-month high reached in September, the ECB said Tuesday, citing its own survey. For three years ahead, the outlook also stayed unchanged at 2.5%.

Consumer-price gains have moderated in recent months, with the three most recent monthly readings all coming in below economists’ expectations. In November, inflation slowed to just 2.4%, while a core measure stripping out energy and food — a key focus for ECB officials — eased to 3.6%.

Investors concluded that policymakers are underestimating how quickly inflation is returning to the 2% target after the ECB hiked rates 10 consecutive times. A first cut in borrowing costs is now fully priced in April, even as officials have pushed back against such expectations.

ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel signaled less resistance to that view on Tuesday in an interview with Reuters, saying “we should be careful in making statements about something that is going to happen in six months’ time.”

Inflation is set to pick up again in December because of volatility in energy markets and government measures to help citizens cope with last year’s price shock. When the ECB holds its next policy meeting on Dec. 14, it will present new economic forecasts that will give an updated outlook for prices and the broader economy.

The ECB’s poll showed consumers becoming more pessimistic on euro-area growth, expecting a 1.3% contraction in the next 12 months. Recent indicators confirmed that the private sector is struggling to gain momentum after output shrank slightly in the third quarter, raising the risk of a shallow recession.

The ECB’s consumer survey also showed:

Expectations for the unemployment rate in a year remained unchanged

Nominal incomes are seen growing by 1.1%

Consumers expect the price of their home to grow 2%

Expectations for mortgage interest rates stable at 5.4%

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.