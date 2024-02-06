(Bloomberg) -- Consumer inflation expectations in December offered mixed signals, according to the European Central Bank, which also expanded its monthly poll by almost doubling the number of countries it looks at.

Prices are seen rising by 3.2% over the next 12 months — the lowest level since February 2022 and down from 3.5% in November, the ECB said Tuesday. But for three years ahead, they’re expected to advance by 2.5% — up from 2.4% before.

The figures include responses from five more nations — Ireland, Greece, Austria, Portugal and Finland — on top of the six that have been quizzed since the poll began in 2022. That means 94% the euro area’s population is now covered, equating to 96% of economic output. The ECB revised its past results to reflect the change.

The survey comes as policymakers try to gauge the optimal moment to lower interest rates following the most aggressive tightening drive since the creation of the euro. Officials appear to be deciding between April or June for an initial cut, while markets are leaning toward the earlier meeting.

The overall inflation picture in the region has brightened. After a pick-up in December driven by base effects, moderation resumed in the 20-nation bloc at the start of the year, albeit — at 2.8% — just exceeding economist estimates.

ECB officials are increasingly confident that price growth is on its way back to their 2% target, but most want more evidence of disinflation before lowering borrowing costs. In particular, they’re keen to see first-quarter salary data, with inflation expectations key to the size of pay gains that workers demand and eventually get.

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said at the weekend that “it’s too soon to cut interest rates,” because “the price outlook isn’t yet clear enough.” President Christine Lagarde and Chief Economist Philip Lane have suggested June may be the appropriate time to ease.

The International Monetary Fund and the OECD have urged officials not to loosen policy too soon. It remains unclear whether central banks’ hiking spree has contained underlying price pressures, the OECD said Monday.

Markets have scaled back their rate-cut bets somewhat in recent days, but still expect aggressive easing this year. For the ECB, they predict 125 basis points cuts of moves by December, with a more than 50% probability of the process starting in April.

The ECB’s poll showed consumers being still quite pessimistic on the economy, anticipating a 1.3% contraction in the next 12 months — unchanged from November. The euro zone narrowly escaped a recession in the second half of 2023. Its prospects are weak, however, even if the ECB forecasts a recovery later in 2024.

The survey also showed:

Expectations for the unemployment rate in a year decreased to 11.2% from 11.4%

Nominal incomes are seen growing by 1.2%, unchanged from November

Consumers expect the price of their home to increase by 2.2%

Expectations for mortgage interest rates declined to 5.3% from 5.5%

--With assistance from Barbara Sladkowska.

