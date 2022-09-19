(Bloomberg) -- Shifting consumer preferences due to the pandemic may help cushion euro-area property prices as interest rates rise, according to the European Central Bank.

Mortgage rates have climbed significantly in the first half of 2022, which can particularly weigh on house prices and investment when coming from an environment of low borrowing costs, ECB researchers Niccolo Battistini, Johannes Gareis and Moreno Roma said in an economic bulletin published Monday.

As the ECB exits years of ultra-loose monetary policy, models suggest a one-percentage-point increase in mortgage rates could lead to house-price drops of about 9% after two years, they said.

But the effect could be softened as households attach greater value to more spacious properties that allow work from home, with prices for detached houses and residential real estate outside euro-zone capitals having outpaced other options.

“Pandemic-induced shifts in housing preferences could counteract higher mortgage rates and could explain some of the resilience which has been observed in the euro-area housing market,” the report said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.