ECB Says Sberbank Europe Is Failing or Likely to Fail

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank said it deems Sberbank Europe AG and its subsidiaries in Croatia and Slovenia to be failing or likely to fail because of a deterioration of their liquidity situation.

The ECB said in a statement it took the decision after determining that, in the near future, the bank is likely to be unable to pay its debts or other liabilities as they fall due.

The U.S. said last week it was sanctioning five of Russia’s largest banks, including Sberbank of Russia PJSC and VTB Bank PJSC.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.