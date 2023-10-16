(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is advocating a tougher stance against businesses that refuse to accept cash — an effort to ensure notes and coins remain a reliable means of payment.

Commenting on a recent European Commission proposal to regulate the matter, the ECB said it would be best to make clear that shops and service providers can’t exclude cash as a means of payment. EU officials had only proposed monitoring the issue and taking action if such practices becomes too common.

“The spread of such situations would seriously undermine the legal-tender status of euro banknotes and coins,” the Frankfurt-based central bank said Monday in a legal opinion. “A new provision should be included in the proposed regulation to clearly indicate that ex-ante unilateral exclusions of cash are prohibited.”

Central banks in the euro zone have raised concerns about the issue, too. The Dutch monetary authority warned in a February report that cash acceptance in some places — including cinemas, car parks and pharmacies — is too low.

According to the ECB, cash acceptance declined across most of the currency bloc between 2019 and 2022, with Latvia and Finland seeing the biggest drop.

The commission proposed the legislation on safeguarding cash alongside a legal basis for the digital euro, which the ECB is currently working on. The project has raised suspicions that it’s meant to replace notes and coins — something officials have repeatedly denied.

