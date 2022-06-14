(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates in quarter-point increments following a hike of twice that size planned for September, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

The ECB has pledged to lift borrowing costs for the first time in more than a decade in July, and respondents said it will increase them further at each of this year’s three remaining meetings.

But, after the larger move policy makers have penciled in for September, they’ll revert to smaller steps, including two in the first half of 2023 -- in February and June -- the poll showed.

In the face of unprecedented euro-area inflation that’s more than four times the 2% target, the ECB is succumbing to pressure to raise its deposit rate from -0.5%. Once the hikes begin, however, investors see a more aggressive path than economists -- betting on 171 basis points of tightening by year-end.

“We see nothing that will lead to a downward revision to its medium-term inflation forecast in the next three to six months,” TD Securities economists James Rossiter, Pooja Kumra and Mazen Issa said. “If anything, the ECB’s inflation projections look too timid, and as they’re confronted with tightening labor-market data and upside inflation surprises, they’re likely to press on with hikes until they reach neutral in March 2023.”

