The European Central Bank says inflation may be stronger this year than its new economic forecasts indicate if the latest increases in consumer prices are taken into account.

Inflation may average 7.1% in 2022 following a “mechanical update,” the ECB said in a footnote to the June staff projections. That’s 0.3 percentage point higher than the figures President Christine Lagarde presented following the Governing Council’s Thursday meeting.

