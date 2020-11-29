(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank sees an even weaker outlook for inflation than presented in its most recent September forecasts, with price growth likely to average around 1% next year, according to Vice President Luis de Guindos.

In remarks published less than two weeks before policy makers meet to reset their monetary stimulus, Guindos told Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat that inflation will be negative until the end of this year, and revealed lower estimates for 2021.

“All in all, we expect inflation to be close to 1% in 2021 and to see it moving up towards 1.2% or 1.3% in 2022,” he said. In September, the ECB had predicted average price growth of 1.3% for both years.

The euro-area economy has been hit by new coronavirus lockdowns in recent weeks, and will likely contract in the fourth quarter. Officials next set policy on Dec. 10 and are widely expected to increase and extend their 1.35 trillion-euro ($1.6 trillion) pandemic asset-purchase program as well as offer more long-term funding to banks.

“These are the two main tools if the situation gets darker,” Guindos said in the interview, which was conducted on Nov. 24 and published Saturday. “The arrival of the vaccines brings hope regarding the medium-term outlook.”

The ECB is also due to update its quarterly macroeconomic projections on Dec. 10, which will include a first estimate for growth and inflation in 2023.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.