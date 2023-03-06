(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is likely to continue tightening monetary policy by implementing “a fairly significant interest-rate increase,” according to Governing Council member Olli Rehn.

The Governing Council will assess how much and for how long rates need to rise based on the March economic forecasts due in connection with its next rate meeting, Rehn told Finnish state-owned broadcaster YLE in an interview Sunday. The goal is to slow inflation and keep inflation expectations anchored, he said.

