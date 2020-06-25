(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank said it will set up a new facility to “provide precautionary euro repo lines to central banks outside the euro area” in response to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The new tool “will provide euro liquidity to a broad set of central banks outside the euro area against adequate collateral, consisting of euro-denominated marketable debt securities issued by euro area central governments and supranational institutions,” the ECB said in a statement.

