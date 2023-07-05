(Bloomberg) -- The race to succeed Andrea Enria as the head of the European Central Bank’s oversight arm has narrowed to two female candidates, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bundesbank Vice President Claudia Buch and Bank of Spain Deputy Governor Margarita Delgado are the only names on a shortlist that the ECB Governing Council is sending to European Parliament lawmakers on Wednesday, the people said. They declined to be identified because talks on the matter are confidential.

An ECB spokesperson declined to comment on the hiring process. Handelsblatt reported earlier that Buch and Delgado were the last remaining candidates.

The chair of the ECB Supervisory Board is the eurozone’s most senior regulator, directly overseeing the bloc’s major banks, and endowed with a powerful voice to help shape rules that determine the industry’s structure.

Whoever gets the job will contend with potential fallout from rising interest rates, as well as bankers seeking to boost shareholder payouts to lift stock prices that have been battered since the 2008 financial crisis.

Bloomberg reported earlier this year that Buch, Delgado and Sharon Donnery, a deputy governor at the Central Bank of Ireland, were viewed as strong potential candidates.

Donnery opted not to apply for the position, according to people familiar with the matter.

The supervisory role forms part of a round of horse trading over senior appointments to European institutions. The European Union typically attempts to distribute top jobs fairly, with consideration of the size and political affiliation of a country, and has made it an increasing priority to install women in such positions.

Enria is scheduled to step down as chair of the Supervisory Board when his five-year non-renewable term ends in December. Back when he won the job in 2018, the Italian was up against Donnery and Frenchman Robert Ophele. His predecessor, Daniele Nouy, was a woman from France.

Delgado has the best grasp of the ECB’s inner workings, having helped set up its supervisory arm and serving as a deputy director general. Prior to that, she was a key official at the Bank of Spain dealing with the country’s banking crisis. As deputy governor, she deals with a broad range of issues including financial stability.

Buch is an economist rather than a regulator, yet she has taken hawkish positions when it comes to forcing banks to build up capital to prepare for economic downturns. Earlier this year, she joined the ECB’s Supervisory Board, which meets every three weeks to discuss, plan and carry out oversight.

Enria drew the ire of bankers for a de-facto ban on payouts as well as rigorous scrutiny of risks the ECB says they face.

Yet he also offered the industry regulatory flexibility in the pandemic, worked to integrate Europe’s patchwork of banking markets and has given lenders transparency on issues such as how the ECB treats mergers and acquisitions.

--With assistance from Morwenna Coniam and Alonso Soto.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.