ECB Should Be Orderly, Determined With Rate Hikes, Villeroy Says

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank must be “orderly and determined” with rate increases after hiking by a record 75 basis points on Thursday, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday.

Central bankers need to avoid a repeat of the 1970s, when they waited too long to respond to surging prices and the US Federal Reserve had to raise rates at a brutal pace, Villeroy said in an interview with BFM Business television.

“That’s what needs to be avoided by acting in an orderly, but determined way,” Villeroy said.

The ECB indicated on Thursday that more big moves are possible at several upcoming meetings. According to people familiar with the matter, that leaves open the chance of another 75 basis-point hike in October.

Regarding the economic outlook for France, Villeroy said the Bank of France expects a “strong slowdown” in 2023 despite higher-than-expected output in recent months.

“If I dare say it in three verbs: 2022 resistance, 2023 slowdown, at least, and 2024 recovery,” Villeroy said.

