(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is making a mistake in not raising interest rates to battle soaring inflation rates, according to former Bundesbank chief Axel Weber.

“I really don’t see why it needs to wait till December,” Weber, who’s currently chairman of UBS Group AG, told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday. “Earlier actually can avoid dramatic action later -- I think they have to acknowledge the problem and get going.”

The ECB decided this month to accelerate the pace at which it removes stimulus in a bid to tame record inflation. The institution could end net asset purchases in the third quarter and policy makers have indicated they could then hike as early as December, with President Christine Lagarde highlighting that any increase in borrowing costs will be gradual.

Speaking Tuesday at an event in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona, ECB Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez De Cos echoed that sentiment, saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is posing a greater threat to confidence -- and subsequently consumption and investment -- in the 19-member euro zone.

Still, he flagged the price pressures the conflict is generating. In particular, the spike in energy costs “is going to cause an additional increase in inflationary tensions that we’re already seeing,” he said. “The data for March are going to be particularly negative, with a very significant rise.”

Money markets are focusing more on inflation that’s almost three times the ECB’s 2% target. They’re currently betting on four quarter-point rate hikes by next March, which would lift the deposit rate to 0.5%. The last time rates were raised so quickly was 15 years ago, before the onset of the global financial crisis.

“Why does it take nine months to acknowledge there is an inflation problem that is more persistent than they anticipated and to say ‘kudos, we’ve misjudged the situation, we have to act now,’” said Weber, who headed Germany’s traditionally hawkish central bank between 2004 and 2011.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.