(Bloomberg) -- Stubbornly high inflation still warrants another 50 basis-point increase in interest rates at the European Central Bank’s May meeting, Governing Council member Robert Holzmann told Boersen Zeitung newspaper in an interview, reiterating a view he told Bloomberg earlier.

  • “The danger of currently doing too little and to fan inflation is bigger than the risk of doing too much”
  • On quantitative tightening: “If the current pace of €15 billion ($16.5 billion) a month doesn’t trigger any problems on the markets for private or public securities, in my opinion there’s a lot that would support increasing the tempo from July”
