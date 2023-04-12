Apr 12, 2023
ECB Should Hike Rates by Half-Point in May, Holzman Tells BZ
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Stubbornly high inflation still warrants another 50 basis-point increase in interest rates at the European Central Bank’s May meeting, Governing Council member Robert Holzmann told Boersen Zeitung newspaper in an interview, reiterating a view he told Bloomberg earlier.
- “The danger of currently doing too little and to fan inflation is bigger than the risk of doing too much”
- On quantitative tightening: “If the current pace of €15 billion ($16.5 billion) a month doesn’t trigger any problems on the markets for private or public securities, in my opinion there’s a lot that would support increasing the tempo from July”
- NOTE: ECB Half-Point Hike ‘Still on Cards’ for May, Holzmann Says
