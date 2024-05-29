ECB Should Not ‘Autopilot’ Into Rate Cuts, Says Kazaks

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank shouldn’t switch to “autopilot” in cutting interest rates following an expected first move next week, according to Governing Council member Martins Kazaks.

A dependence on incoming economic data is “still key,” the Latvian official said Wednesday in a presentation at an MNI Connect conference. “Keep calm, steady hand. Wages-productivity-profit margins to watch carefully.”

With the final leg of inflation’s return to 2% proving uneven, officials want to proceed cautiously with monetary easing. Consumer-price growth figures due Friday are expected to show an uptick for May. Investors are fully pricing two rate cuts this year, with a one-in-three chance of a third.

“I’m fine with the current market pricing — at least prior to the new forecast,” Kazaks told Bloomberg later Wednesday in Riga, referring to the ECB’s quarterly projections. “All meetings are data-dependent.”

In his presentation, Kazaks also said:

“As recession risks fade, barring a major surprise, the ‘insurance’ rate hike of September 2023 may now be reversed”

“Good progress, but too early to declare victory on inflation; ‘last mile’ may still be rather bumpy”

“Euro area economy: Cyclically better, but structural weaknesses to hamper recovery and future growth”

“Weak productivity growth is a challenge for monetary policy: may need slower wage growth to keep ULC and inflation in check; low r* in the medium term”

On divergence from Federal Reserve: “Large interest rate differential might lead to EUR depreciation, but the disinflationary impact of rate hikes > inflationary impact of EUR depreciation”

READ MORE: ECB Can Start Cutting Interest Rates Step by Step, Knot Says

(Updates with more comments from Kazaks in fourth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.