(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank should stick to its plan to raise interest rates only after ending its net asset purchases and tread carefully in the path to normalize monetary policy, said Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos.

“We will not raise interest rates until the end of the net asset purchases under the PPP,” de Cos, who heads the Spanish central bank, said Wednesday in a webinar organized by Barcelona-based Esade business school. Any normalization should be done gradually, he said.

His comments came after his Austrian counterpart, Robert Holzmann questioned the so-called sequencing of policy steps, saying the ECB should hike in the summer before the end of asset purchases, followed by a second move by the end of the year.

De Cos warned that the ECB should remain flexible and open to all options given the high degree of uncertainty around inflation. He repeated that he currently sees no risk of inflation staying persistently above the central bank’s 2% target in the medium term.

