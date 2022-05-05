(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank should lift interest rates in July and exit subzero policy before fall in the region, Governing Council member Olli Rehn said.

“I think it would be justified to raise the deposit rate by 0.25 percentage points and it would be at zero when the autumn comes,” the Finnish policy maker told Helsingin Sanomat in an interview published Thursday. “After this, monetary policy normalization could be continued gradually and in an pre-emptive manner.”

The remarks are notable coming from one of the usually more dovish members of the Governing Council, suggesting that officials are coalescing around the timing of their first hike in more than a decade. Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel also suggested such a move in a newspaper interview this week.

ECB officials accelerated their exit from ultra-accommodative stimulus earlier this year as inflation in the euro area surged to fresh records, driven largely by high energy prices and Russia’s war in Ukraine. In April, prices rose 7.5% from a year earlier -- nearly four times the ECB’s 2% goal.

“This affects popular psychology, or inflation expectations, which are important to be kept steady,” Rehn said. “Next year looks challenging, and in the worst case the euro area may face a recession, so we should not delay normalization of monetary policy.”

