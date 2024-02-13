ECB Shouldn’t Cut Rates Too Soon or Too Late, Lane Says

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane said that risks are involved in cutting interest rates too soon or too late.

While the current trend for inflation is very good, more time is needed to be sure that price growth is headed back to the 2% target, Lane told Spain’s RTVE.

The exact timing of monetary easing hinges on data and the path down for the deposit rate — now at a record high of 4% — will be decided meeting by meeting, he said in comments aired Tuesday and dubbed into Spanish.

ECB policymakers are weighing April or June for a possible first reduction in borrowing costs, with many keen on the later date to better gauge the catch-up of euro-zone wages following the inflation shock.

While an earlier move would help perk up the region’s lackluster economy, data earlier Wednesday from the UK and the US highlighted that global price pressures haven’t fully abated yet.

