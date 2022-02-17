(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The European Central Bank is moving closer to normalizing monetary policy but should do so carefully to avoid derailing the economy’s post-pandemic recovery, according to Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos.

With inflation at a record high of 5.1%, the dovish head of Spain’s central bank acknowledged the shift toward a tougher stance signaled first by President Christine Lagarde this month. But he urged caution in determining next steps.

“The direction in which we need to head is clear, but we should not draw premature conclusions,” De Cos told an online event Thursday organized by Bruegel and Spain’s state finance agency, ICO. “I see no reason to overreact.”

That approach contrasts with other ECB officials who are keener to accelerate the end of crisis-era asset purchases and follow the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve in raising interest rates as soon as this year.

Others, such as France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau, have said bond-buying could finish in the third quarter but that a rate hike needn’t follow soon afterward -- as currently envisaged in the ECB’s forward guidance.

Investors are betting on two quarter-point increases by year-end, though Latvia’s Martins Kazaks said this week in an interview that such a scenario is “somewhat too harsh.”

While inflation may remain hot in the immediate future, De Cos still expects it to moderate in the medium term, and sees an increased probability it will stabilize around the 2% goal. Economists projections back that view -- pointing to price growth coming in below the official target in 2023 and 2024.

De Cos, said removing support prematurely could hurt demand and increase bond yields for some European governments.

“The ECB should not constitute an additional source of uncertainty, but should rather maintain a clear, gradual and predictable path for its policy,” he said.

